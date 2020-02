Bob Dylan announced the details of his long-awaited album “Shadows in the Night,” featuring 10 Frank Sinatra standards.The record includes …

Bob Dylan announced the details of his long-awaited album “Shadows in the Night,” featuring 10 Frank Sinatra standards.

The record includes songs such as “I’m A Fool To Want You,” “The Night We Called It A Day” and “Autumn Leaves” and is available for pre-order on iTunes and Amazon. The release date is set for Feb. 3, 2015.

“It was a real privilege to make this album,” Dylan said in a statement on his website.