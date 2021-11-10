Bowery Film Festival celebrates return with in-person events this week

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Get your BFFs and join The 4th Annual Bowery Film Festival (BFF)!

After almost two years of online events and isolation, this year the 4th annual festival will be fully in-person and live. BFF is determined to bring about a cinematic revolution unseen since the ’70s, plus a new big wave of filmmakers who created tempting, humorous and common to people’s lives cinematic art.

The event is taking place on Nov. 10-12 in two venues: the opening night party is open to the public and free to attend at The Bowery Electric – which will feature 10 Original Music Videos highlighting some of the most radical and innovative works from around the world.

The second venue will be held in Dixon Place. BFF will present 36 films along with nightly parties, discussions, giveaways, and other networking and community-building events. The festival will also hold a post-screening Q&A with directors, producers, and actors, which will give a great opportunity to network with industry professionals and pre-fest meet-and-greets.

During the submissions 800 films from more than 26 countries where a total of 46 official selections were received. BFF carefully picked to present during the festival, with 50% female filmmakers including works by non-binary and POC filmmakers.

The submissions were divided into five categories: Short Narrative, Experimental, Episodic Section, Feature, and Music Video.

What to expect from BFF’s official selections:

Hudson Falls. The cast includes Richard Kind, Tara Westwood, Jessica Hecht, Robert Burke, William Sadler, and Chiké Okonkwo. The main picture of the movie circles around an eccentric scientist (William Sadler), who begins to unravel when a private eye from the city (Richard Kind) takes on a seemingly mundane job in an effort to rekindle a relationship with his ex-wife (Jessica Hecht).

NEIGHBORS. That is a seven-episode web series that celebrates love, friendship, BIPOC, and the LGBTQ experience. This series was created, written by, and stars Sharrod Williams (Broadway – Cats, Hamilton (Chicago) and Directed by Daniel Gaymon (Broadway – Cats, The Lion King, Hamilton (Tour), DeShawn Bowens (Mean Girls – Nat’l Tour), and Elisabeth Willis (The Shakespeare Theatre of NJ).

MANIFEST. A high-stakes exploration of the common feeling many women struggle with: that there are not enough opportunities, and that we must compete with each other for limited resources, all while vision-boarding our asses off. Directed by Bonnie Dennison and Alison Barton and starring Kieran Mulcare, Allison Strong, Orlagh Cassidy, Matthew James Ballinger.

Surviving on LES. The story of one traditional LES shop owner and his attempt to stave off gentrification and keep his traditions alive—albeit with a little help from some very non-traditional friends. Directed by Tony Amatullo, former Vice President at Warner Brothers. Starring in this featured film are Sammy Gluck, Nat Panariello, Mario Janson, Lester Greene, Brandon Salerno, Nicole Rutigliano, Danile Florio, Nico Amatullo, Geoff Worton, and Barbara Worton.

For more info about the festival, visit: https://www.boweryfilmfestival.com