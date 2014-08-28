Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie wed in secret ceremony, spokesman confirms

Their six children took part in the ceremony.

After nine years and six children, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have tied the knot!

The couple wed in a secret ceremony in France on Saturday, a spokesman for the couple confirmed to The Associated Press.

The ceremony was attended by family and friends, and the couple’s children took part in the ceremony, the spokesman told the AP. Their sons Maddox and Pax accompanied Jolie down the aisle, daughters Zahara and Vivienne threw flow petals and Shiloh and Knox were ring bearers.

This is the second marriage for Pitt, who famously split from actress Jennifer Aniston in 2005. It’s the third marriage for Jolie, who was married to British actor Johnny Lee Miller and later to Billy Bob Thornton.

Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, didn’t know about the nuptials, according to Inside Edition. When he was contacted, Voight told Inside Edition “that’s nice.”