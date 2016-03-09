Brian Wilson is Northside Festival’s main act in June

It’s a major coup for the annual event as it heads into its eighth year.

Brian Wilson, Beach Boys icon, will perform the iconic “Pet Sounds” at the Northside Festival in northern Brooklyn this June, organizers announced yesterday.

It’s a major coup for the annual event, heading into its eighth year, and best known for attracting a wealth of indie bands. Other acts announced in yesterday’s first wave of performers include Kacey Musgraves, Conor Oberst and Wolf Parade.

Over 400 groups are expected to perform during the event between June 6th and 12th. Over 100,000 attendees are expected at the festival, which also includes film screenings.

Venues are located across Williamsburg and Greenpoint and tickets can be purchased at northsidefestival.com.