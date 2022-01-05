amBroadway | 10 shows to look forward to in 2022

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

While things are very challenging for the theater industry at this very moment – with continued performance cancellations due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, premature closings, and the traditionally difficult winter months – there is reason to believe that conditions will get better soon. With that in mind, below are 10 Broadway and Off-Broadway shows worth looking forward to in 2022.

The Music Man – Of course this tops the list. Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are starring in a splashy Broadway revival of Meredith Willson’s beloved 1957 musical comedy romance, as staged by the “Hello, Dolly!” duo of director Jerry Zaks and choreographer Warren Carlyle. Currently in previews at the Winter Garden Theatre, musicmanonbroadway.com.

MJ The Musical – This Michael Jackson bio-jukebox musical (which is being produced by special arrangement with the Michael Jackson Estate) is sure to draw mixed reactions in terms of how it portrays Jackson and treats (or ignores) the most controversial aspects of his life. Currently in previews at the Neil Simon Theatre, mjthemusical.com.

for colored girls who have considered suicide when the rainbow is enuf – Ntozake Shange’s 1976 “choreopoem” (i.e. unique combination of monologues, poetry, dance, and music) about the stories of seven Black women will receive a Broadway revival directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown (“Once On This Island,” “Porgy and Bess”). Begins performances on March 4 at the Booth Theatre, forcoloredgirlsbway.com.

A Strange Loop – Michael R. Jackson’s topsy-turvy, semi-autobiographical musical about a 25-year-old black, gay, overweight, depressed musical theater writer who also works as an usher at “The Lion King”, which received its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons before the pandemic and went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will arrive on Broadway in the spring. Lyceum Theatre, strangeloopmusical.com.

Funny Girl – It took more than half a century, but “Funny Girl” is finally being revived on Broadway, now with Beanie Feldstein as Fannie Brice (the Barbra Streisand role), joined by Jane Lynch as Mrs. Brice, Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein, and Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan. Begins performances on March 26 at the August Wilson Theatre, funnygirlonbroadway.com.

Macbeth – Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will lead a new Broadway staging of Shakespeare’s notorious “Scottish Play” under the direction of Sam Gold (“Fun Home,” “A Doll’s House, Part 2”). Begins performances on March 29 at the Longacre Theatre, macbethbroadway.com.

The Skin of Our Teeth – Lincoln Center Theater will take a new look at Thornton Wilder’s 1942 drama, which is a wild, meta-theatrical, allegorical, and philosophic pageant in which an American nuclear family is confronted with everything from domestic squabbles to catastrophic destruction. Begins performances on March 31 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater at Lincoln Center, lct.org.

Cyrano de Bergerac – Jamie McAvoy (“The Last King of Scotland,” “X-Men”) will play the title role in a contemporary, rap-driven adaptation of Edmond Rostand’s classic poetic romance, which previously played London and has direction by Jamie Lloyd (“Betrayal”). Begins performances April 5 at BAM Harvey Theater, bam.org.

Into the Woods – Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s 1987 fairy tale mash-up musical will receive a new production at City Center as part of the 2022 Encores! series (which also includes “The Tap Dance Kid” and “The life”), with a cast that features Sara Bareilles, Christian Borle, Heather Headley, and Ashley Park. Begins performances May 14 at City Center, nycitycenter.org.

1776 – Looking ahead to the fall, the Roundabout Theatre Company (which successfully revived “1776” in the 1990s) will present a new production of the 1969 Revolutionary War musical with an all-female, racially-diverse cast. American Airlines Theatre, roundabouttheatre.org.