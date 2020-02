Throw back a PBR on your stoop and get back to us.

Musician Catey Shaw just released her music video “Brooklyn Girls,” a just-as-poppy but much more grungy answer to Katy Perry’s “California Girls.”

Brooklyn Magazine calls it “your next guilty pleasure” while The Cut says it’s “the anthem nobody wanted.”

Not sure what you think? Throw back a PBR on your stoop and get back to us. We’ll be waiting for the L train.