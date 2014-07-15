Brooks Wheelan says he is fired from ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday nights just got a little bit lonelier.

Saturday nights just got a little bit lonelier for Brooks Wheelan, Noël Wells and John Milhiser.

Wheelan announced earlier this week that he had been fired from “Saturday Night Live.” He had joined the cast only last year.

“Had a blast and loved every second of it,” Wheelan, 27, tweeted. “I’m totally honored to be able to make the next joke … FIRED FROM NEW YORK, IT’S SATURDAY NIGHT.”

Deadline.com first reported the news that Wells, 27, and Milhiser, 32, would not return. They also joined the cast last year as featured players.

Wheelan, 27, was best known for playing himself in “Weekend Update,” where he advised himself against bad behavior.

“SNL” will enter its 40th season this fall.