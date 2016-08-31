Bruce Springsteen at MetLife Stadium plays for over 4 hours, breaks U.S. record

Bruce Springsteen’s shows at home in New Jersey are always special, packed with emotion and energy.

But the River Tour run at MetLife Stadium that ended on Tuesday night transcended even those typically lofty standards.

That’s because The Boss smashed through his record for longest U.S. show not once, not twice, but three times, culminating in a four hour, one-minute marathon on Tuesday night that now ranks second for all Bruce shows anywhere between a four hour, six minute Helsinki performance in 2012.

Springsteen is 66 and on Tuesday performed a non-stop, full-throttle collection of early gems (“Kitty’s Back,” “Incident on 57th Street,” “4th of July Asbury Park (“Sandy”), among many others), iconic hits (“Badlands,” “Dancing in the Dark”) and downright classic staples (“Because the Night,” “Jungleland”).

He screamed, jumped, belted, sprinted through the crowd and didn’t stop until well past midnight. The man still works harder than anyone else in the business and he’s been doing it for decades.