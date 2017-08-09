Bruce Springsteen Broadway residency dates, details announced

New Yorkers will feel “Born to Run” to the theater.

New Yorkers will feel “Born to Run” to the theater this fall.

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut in October at the Walter Kerr Theatre, it was announced Wednesday.

“Springsteen on Broadway,” a more intimate experience to the rocker’s sold-out stadium shows, will begin performances Oct. 3, before an official opening on Oct. 12. The 67-year-old New Jersey native will then play five shows a week through Nov. 26.

“I wanted to do some shows that were as personal and as intimate as possible,” the Boss said in a statement. “I chose Broadway for this project because it has the beautiful old theaters which seemed like the right setting for what I have in mind.”

He also noted that the 960-seat Walter Kerr Theatre will be one of the smallest venues he’s played over the past 40 years.

“My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music,” he added. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work. All of it together is in pursuit of my constant goal to provide an entertaining evening and to communicate something of value.”

Tickets will go on sale Aug. 30 through Ticketmaster. According to the statement, the ticketing website will use special “Ticketmaster Verified Fan” technology, in a bid to combat bots.

Details on how to become a “Verified Fan” can be found at brucespringsteen.net/broadway.