Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘I am Cait’, ‘Transparent’ among GLAAD nominees

“Transparent” is a favorite again this year.

A record number of transgender nominees are up for awards at the 2016 GLAAD Media Awards, including Caitlyn Jenner’s “I am Cait” and Amazon’s “Transparent.”

Jenner’s E! show will compete against “New Girls on the Block” (Discovery) in the reality TV shows nominated. Netflix scored the most nods in TV categories, for series including “Orange is the New Black” and “Grace & Frankie.”

Amazon’s “Transparent,” which won the award for outstanding comedy series last year, is a hot favorite again.

Oscar contenders “Carol,” “The Danish Girl” and “Grandma” are nominated for outstanding film, along with “Dope” and “Freeheld.”

“This year’s nominees have raised the bar for creating thoughtful and diverse LGBT images and storylines, deepening audiences’ understanding of LGBT people and accelerating acceptance across the world,” said GLAAD CEO and President Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement.

Nominations were announced on Wednesday. Ceremonies for the awards take place in Los Angeles April 2 and in New York on May 14.