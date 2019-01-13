Entertainment Caption This cartoon contest Welcome to panel No. 3. But: It needs (your) words! Caption our latest cartoon, and maybe you'll win the original panel. By amNewYork staff Updated January 13, 2019 12:36 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Welcome to Caption This. Our biweekly cartoon contest offers up New York-inspired panels, and asks that you caption them. The artwork is by Brooklyn-based artist Dean Kotz, and if you win, you'll get Dean's original work — signed and with your caption. (Read the contest rules here.) amNewYork editors will select the winner — then we'll do it all over again, once every other week. Scroll down for the current panel, and scroll a bit more for past winners and runners-up. #3 | JAN. 11 The submission deadline is noon Jan. 21. Fill out my online form. THE WINNER#2 | DEC. 28 "Don't be jealous. I only read it for the articles." –Charles Magnus, Kingsbridge Heights, Bronx Runners-up "Are you sure this train goes to the NBC building?" –Barry Shapiro, Fresh Meadows, Queens “Oh, please! You know they PhotoShop those 'chicks,' don’t you?” –Shawn Hunter, Whitestone, Queens THE WINNER#1 | DEC. 14 "This bear market is ruining my year-end bonus."—Thomas Budelman, Long Beach Runners-up “Which one of your geniuses wished me a Beary Christmas?” —Amy Bishop, Park Slope, Brooklyn "Relax, New York, I'm not Putin." —Mykhaylo Kryzhanovsky, Rego Park, Queens By amNewYork staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic Get to know the artist behind our caption contestThe Brooklyn comic book creator's work can be seen in "Krampus" and "Poe." Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.