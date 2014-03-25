Carson Daly and fiancee expecting third child

Congrats are in order for Carson Daly: He and fiancee Siri Pinter are expecting baby No. 3 in mid-August.

“I have a 5-year-old and my daughter’s 19 months, and we’re expecting a third,” Daly revealed during Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

“For years, my mom was like, ‘When are you going to have a kid?’ And now she’s like, ‘Slow Down,’ the host of “The Voice” added to Jimmy Fallon.

Pinter dished about the happy news Tuesday on her food blog, Siriously Delicious, writing, “I’m pregnant!”

“Carson and I are expecting our third child in mid-August and he, Jack, Etta and I are so happy,” she wrote. “Well, as far as I can tell Etta is happy (she thinks the baby lives in my breasts). I’m about halfway there, feeling pretty great and eating enough for 5. Is that how it works? Are you supposed to eat for every member of your family, including the baby in your belly? Just say yes and make me feel better about life.”

Daly, 40, and Pinter have been together for about six years.