This commute comes with a (potential) cash payout.

Ben Bailey's "Cash Cab" is set to begin filming in Manhattan again this summer, this time under a new network.

The taxi cab game show has been acquired by Bravo, after airing two revived seasons on Discovery, the network confirmed. The 11th season was its last on Discovery.

The original “Cash Cab” ran from 2005 until 2012, when it was canceled. Before returning to his cabbie role in 2017, comedian Ben Bailey said slipping back into the disco-themed taxi was like “putting on a comfortable, old pair of jeans.”

The revived version of the series on Discovery introduced some twists, including a social media shout-out for stumped passengers to contact friends for help. A few episodes included celebrity passengers, like "Friends" star Matthew Perry and Brooke Shields. Discovery declined to comment on the series' move.

On its new network, "Cash Cab" will once again undergo changes, while sticking true to its premise. According to Bravo, the new version will focus more on questions catered to pop-culture lovers. Questions on the original "Cash Cab" ranged from politics to history, science and general knowledge.

Each episode will feature three games, which begin when an unsuspecting passenger hops into Bailey's cab. In the past, his taxi has been spotted cruising around the Upper East Side, Upper West Side and even through Times Square. Bravo hasn't yet revealed locations for Bailey's upcoming summer drives.

Passengers will get two shout-out opportunities while playing the game, in the form of a street shout-out and a social media post. Those with three strikes will be kicked to the curb.

Bailey on Tuesday officially confirmed the series' return on his personal Instagram, writing "CASH CAB IS BACK AGAIN!!!! So now that @BravoTV has officially announced it, I can let you guys in on the big news about @CashCabUSA!"

Old "Cash Cab" episodes are still available for streaming on Discovery.

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to request for comment.