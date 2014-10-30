Catcall video gets parodied by Funny Or Die

In response to the now viral “10 Hours of Walking in NYC as a Woman” video, Funny or Die parodied the protagonist’s account of street harassment in a video titled “10 Hours of Walking in NYC as a Man.”

The parody probably didn’t film over 10 hours and all of the “catcallers” are planted actors, but the video makes valid points about male privilege.

Instead of receiving comments on his looks or facial expressions, this man is thrown footballs, offered Chipotle and a Starbucks giftcard to buy a latte. Networking requests and a comment about respecting boundaries are also shouted at this man, who ends up as King of New York (thank you, patriarchy).

While the original video remains controversial in many ways, this parody further opens the discussion regarding gender, race and street harassment in NYC. Plus, it gets a few laughs.