Cee Lo: I’m leaving ‘The Voice’

After four seasons, Cee Lo Green is saying “Forget You” to “The Voice.” The singer announced on the “Ellen Degeneres …

After four seasons, Cee Lo Green is saying “Forget You” to “The Voice.”

The singer announced on the “Ellen Degeneres Show” Wednesday that he’ll be leaving his post as a judge on the NBC singing competition.

“I don’t want to wear out my welcome there,” Greenm, 39, told DeGeneres.

But, he added, he won’t be going very far. “I’m going to continue my relationship with NBC. I have a television development deal with them as well, and hopefully some other talk-show opportunities later in the year,” he said.

For now, though, “The Voice”‘s loss is Lionel Richie’s gain.

“The good news is, he’ll be with me on the road,” Richie, Degeneres’ other guest, told the host this morning. The two kick off their “All the Hits, All Night Long” tour this May.

The Voice Season 6 premieres on Monday, Feb. 24, featuring Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Shakira and Usher in the spinning red judges’ chairs.