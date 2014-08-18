Nick Lachey, Drew Lachey to document bar opening for A&E | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

98 Degrees crooners Nick Lachey and Drew Lachey will soon be pouring drinks instead of pouring their hearts out.

A&E Network has greenlit the reality show “Lachey’s Bar,” centered on the brothers as they open a bar in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, the network announced Monday. The show is slated to premiere in 2015, with production starting “immediately” on 10 half-hour episodes, A&E said.

According to press notes, opening a bar has been a “lifelong dream” for the guys, “despite their lack of knowledge about running a business.” “Unfortunately, drinking experience doesn’t necessarily translate into drink-making experience, but they’re ready to learn,” the notes continued.