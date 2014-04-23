Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long make red-carpet debut | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Amanda Seyfried and Justin Long have finally shown off their romance to the world.

The couple of eight months walked their first red carpet together on Tuesday night at the opening of Broadway’s “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” starring Neil Patrick Harris.

The cute couple looked happy as they smiled for the camera and held hands.

Long, 35, and Seyfried, 28, weren’t the only big names there: A slew of celebs were there, including Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos, Christina Hendricks, Yoko Ono, Anna Wintour and Harris’ hubby David Burtka.