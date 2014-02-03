Beyonce and Jay Z touch down at post-Super Bowl party | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Beyoncé and Jay Z rocked the stage at DirecTV’s pre-Super Bowl bash on Saturday, so on Sunday night they were content to watch others do the performing.

The power couple headed to Hennessy’s post-game party at Spring Studios, where they took in sets by rapper Nas and Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland.

The pair sat at a private table, where Rowland joined them after she hit the mic.

“Beyoncé and Kelly were talking the entire time,” a partygoer told us about the gal pals.

Theophilus London was also there.