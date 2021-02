Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The “Cash Me Outside” girl is cashing in on her infamy.

Fourteen-year-old Danielle Bregoli, who shot to meme fame after a 2016 appearance on “Dr. Phil” went viral, has signed a deal with “a major TV production company” for her own reality series, TMZ reported on Monday.

It’s just the latest headline-making feat for the teen: Last month Bregoli was removed from a Spirit Airlines flight after allegedly attacking a fellow passenger.