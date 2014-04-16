Chelsea Handler not in talks to replace Craig Ferguson, CBS says | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As late night television rumors continue to swirl, Chelsea Handler added fuel to the fire with an Instagram post on Monday.

The “Chelsea Lately” host uploaded a photo holding CBS paperwork, with the caption, “Business meeting.” While the star of the post was probably meant to be her oversized lapdog, Chunk, sitting on top of her, Handler’s public disapproval of her own network and reports that she might be replacing Craig Ferguson on the “Late Late Show” helped to spark curiousity.

But although Ferguson’s contract does expire in June, and Lately has been vocal about wanting to leave E!, CBS shot down the idea.

“There are no discussions with Chelsea Handler regarding the network’s 12:30 late night broadcast; her meeting with CBS yesterday was a general meeting with our syndication group,” a spokesman for the network told the New York Post.