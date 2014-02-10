Colin Farrell talks love and romance | amNewYork

Quantcast
Colin Farrell talks love and romance

Colin Farrell believes in love — but he’s not so sure about Valentine’s Day.

“We possibly underrate the importance of [love], how its prevalence in a single person’s life and the life of a shared community can make incredible changes and promote the idea of peace and harmony within a society or within a person’s individual existence,” Farrell told reporters at a recent news conference at the Crosby Street Hotel promoting his romance “Winter’s Tale,” out Friday.

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, however, “It’s whatever you make it,” Farrell said.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with flowers and chocolate-covered maraschino cherries,” he said. “Would it be nice if it didn’t take such a publicly promoted or commercially promoted holiday for people to extend themselves a gesture of love? But yeah, I think love is really what makes it all spin, you know?”

