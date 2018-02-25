Donald Trump won’t be a guest on ‘Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifianakis’ | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Zach Galifianakis is set to receive a humanitarian award in Los Angeles next month for the impact his “Between Two Ferns” interview with Barack Obama had on sign-up rates for health care in 2014.

The number of visitors to healthcare.gov jumped nearly 40 percent the day after the episode first aired.

Viewers shouldn’t expect to see Donald Trump chatting with the “Wrinkle in Time” actor any time soon though — the president won’t be receiving an invitation.

“No, I think he’s mentally deficient,” Galifianakis told amNewYork when asked if he’d have Trump on the show. “It’s different when you feel like you’re taking advantage of someone.”

“He likes any kind of attention — bad or good — and I don’t like that kind of person,” he continued. “You’re dealing with a psychosis there that . . . I don’t understand that kind of human being.”

The 48-year-old actor, who stars alongside Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon in Disney’s new blockbuster, did name one interviewee on his wish list: Pope Francis.

“The pope would be an interesting one but I don’t think that is going to happen,” Galifianakis said.