Drugs found in Justin Bieber home raid: TMZ | amNewYork

Busted! Well, kind of.

Cops reportedly found a whole lot of drugs while searching Justin Bieber’s home during an egging-related raid last week, but couldn’t do anything about what they found.

According to TMZ.com, two large cookie jars filled with marijuana and four or five empty codeine bottles were among the pop star’s stash, but police couldn’t seize the items because their search warrant was related to the egging incident, not drugs. Cops were looking for surveillance equipment that may have shown the egging that Bieber’s neighbor alleges.

According to TMZ, cops also found foam cups that reportedly were used to hold Sizzurp, a dangerous mix of prescription cough syrup and soda that has been reported as Bieber’s substance of choice. A rep for Bieber didn’t return a request for comment.