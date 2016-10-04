HBO's 'Divorce' premiere in NYC: Matthew Broderick talks marriage to Sarah Jessica Parker | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The stars were out in Chelsea on Tuesday night to celebrate Sarah Jessica Parker’s triumphant return to the small screen — and HBO — at a screening for the upcoming drama/comedy series “Divorce,” in which she stars and is an executive producer.

The series, set in the outer suburbs of New York City, also features Thomas Haden Church, Molly Shannon and Talia Balsam.

Balsam, 57, who plays a friend of SJP’s character, Frances, on the show, said, “I don’t have any marriage advice — but I like being married.”

Balsam was married to George Clooney from 1989 until 1993, and is currently married to “Mad Men” star John Slattery, whom she wed in 1998. “I like the team effort of things [in a marriage] — that we have each other’s backs,” Balsam said. Might hubby make an appearance on the show? “I don’t know. I hope so,” she said.

Molly Shannon, 52, had nothing but praise for her costars, and talked about the joys of life on set. “Me and Sarah Jessica Parker and Talia all get along great. We talk about documentaries and our kids and our husbands, and we love talking to one another, and we’re close. They’re great girls, and I feel really lucky because that’s not always the situation, but we really truly get along so well,” the former “SNL” cast member told us.

Matthew Broderick, 54, who was on the red carpet to support wife Parker, 51, opened up about what makes a marriage work. “We’re very good friends,” he said of his wife of nearly 20 years, adding that “humor helps a lot. … We agree about children, mostly — so all that helps.”

Talking about date nights in NYC, he admitted “It’s something we should do more of because you end up taking care of the kids all the time.” The pair have three children: son James, 13, and twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, 7.

“Date night is very simple,” he continued. “We go to eat somewhere nice, and we do that fairly often.” The actor listed San Ambroeus and Perla among their favorite local spots near their Greenwich Village home.

Other celebrities on the red carpet at the SVA Theatre on 23rd Street included Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld, Diane Sawyer, Andy Cohen, Alysia Reiner and other NYC entertainment notables.

“Divorce” premieres on HBO Sunday at 10 p.m.