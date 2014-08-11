Jay Z trying to win back Beyonce: report | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jay Z is doing everything he can to prevent his six-year marriage to Beyoncé from crumbling.

“Jay wants everything to work out and is trying to convince Beyoncé how much he does not want a divorce,” a source told E! News. “It’s flowers, constant texts and telling her he loves her. He is pulling out all the stops.”

Rumor has it the 44-year-old rapper has been unfaithful to his lady, 32.

Recent reports have claimed that the couple is only still together because of their On The Run tour, which wrapped its American leg on Wednesday before two final shows in Paris next month, and all the money they’ve been earning from it.

“There has been talk of divorce and it’s been really tense at times on the tour,” the source said.

As of late, Beyoncé has been posting photos to Instagram that look like an attempt at quashing split rumors: Just this week, she shared a pic of herself wearing a jersey with the moniker Carter, her hubby’s last name.

Their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is 2.