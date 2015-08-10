Jennifer Aniston wedding details revealed | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Details of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s wedding bash last week are finally filtering out of Hollywood.

Howard Stern spilled the beans on his radio show Monday, and revealed that he was in on the surprise ceremony, because he was asked to give a speech.

“I was so nervous. They’re so secretive, those two,” Stern said.

He also disclosed that Jimmy Kimmel officiated the ceremony and that Courtney Cox was Jen’s maid of honor. Sia performed, according to People.

Kimmel and his wife Molly, along with Cox, are rumored to have set off to meet the newlyweds at their reported honeymoon destination of Bora Bora, French Polynesia.