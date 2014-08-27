Jennifer Aniston: Marriage, kids don't define me as a woman | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Constant scrutiny about marriage and children follow Jennifer Aniston everywhere she goes, but the former “Friends” star says that her “value as a woman” is not based on her marital status (She’s currently engaged to actor Justin Theroux) or whether she’s had children (she doesn’t have any).

“I don’t have this sort of checklist of things that have to be done, and if they’re not checked, then I’ve failed some part of my feminism or my being a woman or my worth and my value as a woman because I haven’t birthed a child,” she told Carson Daly in an interview that aired on NBC’s “Today” show yesterday.

“I have birthed a lot of things, and I feel like I’ve mothered many things,” said Aniston, 45. “And I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on people.”