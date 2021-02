Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Appearing tired of her rumored and discarded dance partners, Jennifer Lopez flew solo at the release party for her new album “A.K.A.”

The songstress, wearing a tight, hot-pink dress by Roland Mouret, arrived at Up & Down around 1:15 a.m. with friends and manager Benny Medina.

J.Lo “wasted no time at all seizing the spotlight,” said our spy, hopping up on a banquet, drinking a few glasses of Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé and dancing until she left the West Village hotspot at 2:30 a.m.