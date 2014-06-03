Jonah Hill apologizes for using homophobic slur | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Offensive slur? Check. Subsequent apology? Check.

Jonah Hill has apologized for hurling a homophobic slur at a paparazzo who was following the actor around Los Angeles over the weekend.

“[I]n that moment, I said a disgusting word that does not at all reflect how I feel about any group of people,” Hill said on Howard Stern’s radio show on Tuesday.

Hill, an outspoken gay rights activist, was caught on video by TMZ.com using the slur after the photographer had asked him multiple questions and also insulted his floral shorts, telling the actor: “I like the shorts though, bro. They are pretty sexy.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PMz80FKusUA

“[To] give it some context, not excusing what I said in any way, this person had been following me around all day, had been saying hurtful things about my family, really hurtful things about me personally, and I played into exactly what he wanted and lost my cool,” the “22 Jump Street” star told Stern.

“I think I am pretty good at making movies but I am not good at being a famous person,” he added.

Hill also mentioned that he grew up with gay family members and plans to “stand at” a friend’s same-sex wedding.