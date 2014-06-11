Kelly Rowland pregnant with first child? | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kelly Rowland may soon be singing lullabies.

The former Desitny’s Child member posted a very telling photo on Instagram on Wednesday that appears to be a pregnancy announcement: a photo of an adult pair of Air Jordans alongside a teeny-tiny pair.

“I’ll be stuntin like my daddy…..,” Rowland, 33, captioned the photo.

Beyoncé’s BFF tied the knot with Tim Witherspoon last month.

At Monday’s “Think Like a Man Too” premiere, Rowland wore a black Dolce & Gabbana suit and a white top that concealed her middle but showed off her cleavage.