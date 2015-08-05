Kendall Jenner and Nick Jonas dating, Us Weekly reports | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This #girlsquad of Taylor Swift’s really isn’t kidding about being a tight-knit group.

Kendall Jenner and Nick Jonas are now an item, Us Weekly reported yesterday, claiming that Gigi Hadid — who is dating Joe Jonas — is responsible for setting the pair up.

An unnamed source told the mag: “Gigi wants Kendall around all the time … She thinks it would be fun for all of them to hang out.”

“They are all going to end up hanging out regardless, so it seems like a simple situation, which could be a lot of fun,” the source reportedly added.

While Joe, 25, famously dated Swift in the past, younger brother Nick, 22, has previously dated squad member Selena Gomez.

Most recently, Nick had been dating Olivia Culpo, 23, but split after two years together in June. Miley Cyrus, 22, is also an ex-flame of Nick’s.

Well, Swift, 25, did say in her recent Vanity Fair interview that “we even have girls in our group who have dated the same people.”

“It’s almost like the sisterhood has such a higher place on the list of priorities for us. It’s so much more important than some guy that it didn’t work out with,” Tay added.

Jenner, 19, is carrying on the tradition.