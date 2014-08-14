Kendall Jenner threatens Mercer Kitchen waitress suit | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Kendall Jenner is threatening to sue the Mercer Kitchen waitress who claimed the reality star threw cash in her face after failing to pay a bill there last week.

TMZ.com got its hands on a copy of a letter from Jenner’s lawyer to the waitress, which said that Jenner accidentally left the SoHo spot before paying what she owed.

The waitress, who has been identified as former MTV’s “Skins” star Blaine Morris, said via a since-deleted tweet that she followed Jenner out of the restaurant to get the money, which Jenner then threw in Morris’ face.

But, according to the attorney, Marty Singer, the 18-year-old was “extremely apologetic” and “politely handed” Morris the bill’s full amount, $33, plus a $7 tip, after Morris informed her of what she owed.

“Although you are working as a waitress at Mercer Kitchen, I understand you are also a struggling actress,” Singer reportedly wrote in the letter. “You no doubt concocted a fictionalized account of your encounter with my client in order to create publicity for yourself,” he added.

On Wednesday, Jenner tweeted her outrage at the situation, saying: “these rumors r absolutely ridiculous! I would never throw money in anyone’s face or act that disrespectfully. I was raised better than that

Since deleting her tweet, Morris has not commented.