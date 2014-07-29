Kiefer Sutherland responds to Freddie's 'unprofessional' slam | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Don’t mess with Kiefer Sutherland.

The actor has responded to Freddie Prinze Jr.’s recent claim that Sutherland was “the most unprofessional dude in the world” while the two worked together on the FOX show “24.”

“Kiefer worked with Freddie Prinze, Jr. more than five years ago, and this is the first he has heard of Freddie’s grievances,” Sutherland’s rep told E! News. “Kiefer enjoyed working with Freddie and wishes him the best.”

During a recent interview with ABC News at Comic-Con, 38-year-old Prinze Jr. opened up about his not-so-fond memories of Sutherland, 47, and the show.

“I did ’24.’ It was terrible. I hated every moment of it,” he said. “Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world. That’s not me talking trash; I’d say it to his face. I think everyone that’s worked with him has said that.”

“I just wanted to quit the business after that. So, I just sort of stopped,” he added.