Kim Kardashian shares wedding photos | amNewYork

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian shares wedding photos

After hearing about the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West wedding extravaganza for what feels like forever, the public is now getting a look at the lavish day.

The reality star shared two wedding photos on Tuesday via Instagram: one of the couple walking down the aisle after saying their “I do’s” and one of the pair smooching in front of a wall of flowers.

In the aisle shot, the duo’s daughter, North West, can be seen, being held by grandparents Kris Jenner and Bruce Jenner.

Kardashian, 33, and West, 36, got hitched this past weekend at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy. Kardashian wore a Givenchy lace gown, while her rapper beau rocked a Givenchy tuxedo.

The wedding is estimated to have cost a whopping $2.8 million, according to E! News.

