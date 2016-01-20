Leonardo DiCaprio wins eco award, slams energy industry | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Eco warrior and Oscar nominee Leonardo DiCaprio had foreboding words for the state of the world, and placed blame on the greed of big industry in a speech he gave Wednesday at the World Economic Forum.

“We simply cannot afford to allow the corporate greed of the coal, oil and gas industries to determine the future of humanity,” the “Revenant” star said when accepting an award for his environmentalism. “Those entities with a financial interest in preserving this destructive system have denied, and even covered up the evidence of our changing climate.”

DiCaprio, 41, also announced that his foundation is putting $15 million toward new environmental projects, with a focus on the Sumatran rain forest, where the palm oil industry continues to clear landing, putting animals, including orangutans and Sumatran tigers, on the brink of extinction.

“Enough is enough. You know better. The world knows better,” DiCaprio said. “History will place the blame for this devastation squarely at their feet.”