Molly Sims announces baby No. 2 is a girl | amNewYork

Everything’s coming up roses for Molly Sims.

The actress/model is expecting a daughter with husband Scott Stuber, she announced Monday on her website.

This will be the second child for the pair, who have a 2 1/2-year-old son, Brooks Alan. “I just know that Brooks is going to be the very best big brother ever,” she wrote.

Sims said she’s more relaxed than she was while expecting her first baby, but noted she’s been keeping busy “chasing Brooks around.”

She hasn’t let pregnancy slow down her fashion sense, either. Along with the announcement came photos of the glowing blonde in a hot pink dress and peep-toe heels, clutching a giant bunch of matching pink balloons.

“Our lives will be turned upside down (in a good way!) very shortly,” she wrote. “Two kids under three … here we GO!”