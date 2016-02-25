Olivia Munn: Potatoes help keep my wrinkles away | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Olivia Munn set out to silence whispers that she’s had work done on her face — and has instead set tongues wagging over her unexpected “secret” to a youthful glow.

The 35-year-old “X-Men: Apocalypse” star swears by a Japanese variety of sweet potato as one the items in her youthful skin arsenal. “Japanese potatoes that are high in Hyaluronic Acid help keep wrinkles away,” Munn said in a lengthy Instagram post, which also listed working out three times a week and dropping 12 pounds (for her role in “X-Men”) as explanations for her recent change in appearance.

The “Newsroom” alum also shared that she reshaped her eyebrows — “a facialist pointed out to me that I was shaping my brows into a frown” — and added that she got rid of her sunspots, in what sounded very much like a plug for Proactive Mark Fading Pads.