After many a social media appearance as a bump, Daisy Josephine Sudeikis made her Instagram debut on Saturday, as proud mom Olivia Wilde announced the tot’s arrival. “There goes the neighborhood,” Wilde, 32, captioned the post, adding “Born, like a boss, on #internationaldayofthegirl.”

That puts Daisy’s arrival as Oct. 11. She’s the second child for Wilde and fiance Jason Sudeikis, joining 2-year-old Otis Alexander, who was born in April 2014.