Two new faces have been added to Woody Allen’s next flick.

Parker Posey and “Snow White and the Huntsman’s” Jamie Blackley are joining the cast of Allen’s film that’s currently shooting in Rhode Island, producers announced on Thursday.

Joaquin Phoenix and Emma Stone are also in the picture, whose title has not yet been announced.

Stone, 25, also stars in Allen’s “Magic in the Moonlight,” opening Friday.