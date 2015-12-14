Quentin Tarantino, promoting 'The Hateful Eight,' responds to anger over police brutality remarks | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is refusing to shy away from his comments on police brutality while promoting his new film, “The Hateful Eight.”

Tarantino was slammed by police officials in October for comments he made at a rally that law enforcement said equated officers with “murderers.”

Tarantino said Monday, while promoting the new movie, that the statements he made previously “are very true.”

“Nevertheless, I think you can decry police brutality and actually still understand there is good work the police do,” he said, according to WABC-TV.

Asked about a possible police boycott of “The Hateful Eight,” which opens Christmas Day, Tarantino said he hoped that doesn’t happen.

“Just because some union mouthpieces are calling for a boycott doesn’t mean that all of the different officers on the street are going to necessarily follow suit,” he said, according to WABC-TV.

PBA president Patrick Lynch called for a boycott of the Tarantino film after the filmmaker’s comments got widespread attention.

“When I see murder, I cannot stand by,” Tarantino said at the Oct. 24 rally. “I have to call the murdered, the murdered. And I have to call the murderers the murderers.”