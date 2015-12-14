Quantcast
Quentin Tarantino, promoting 'The Hateful Eight,' responds to anger over police brutality remarks | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Quentin Tarantino, promoting ‘The Hateful Eight,’ responds to anger over police brutality remarks

By
0
comments
Posted on

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino is refusing to shy away from his comments on police brutality while promoting his new film, “The Hateful Eight.” 

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Tarantino was slammed by police officials in October for comments he made at a rally that law enforcement said equated officers with “murderers.”  

Tarantino said Monday, while promoting the new movie, that the statements he made previously “are very true.” 

“Nevertheless, I think you can decry police brutality and actually still understand there is good work the police do,” he said, according to WABC-TV. 

Asked about a possible police boycott of “The Hateful Eight,” which opens Christmas Day, Tarantino said he hoped that doesn’t happen. 

“Just because some union mouthpieces are calling for a boycott doesn’t mean that all of the different officers on the street are going to necessarily follow suit,” he said, according to WABC-TV. 

PBA president Patrick Lynch called for a boycott of the Tarantino film after the filmmaker’s comments got widespread attention. 

“When I see murder, I cannot stand by,” Tarantino said at the Oct. 24 rally. “I have to call the murdered, the murdered. And I have to call the murderers the murderers.”

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC