Rachel McAdams: I was 'in awe' of Lindsay Lohan on 'Mean Girls' set | amNewYork

Rachel McAdams: I was 'in awe' of Lindsay Lohan on 'Mean Girls' set

Ten years ago, Rachel McAdams was “in awe” of co-star Lindsay Lohan on the set of “Mean Girls.”

“If anything, I was in awe of her talent. I looked at her as this experienced actor, and she had great comedic timing, so natural,” McAdams said in Allure magazine‘s August issue, out July 29.

McAdams, 35, also addressed reports that Lohan, 28, was intimidated by her during filming of Tina Fey’s flick, saying: “It’s just funny to hear that because you never know what people are thinking.”

“We all try to act like we’ve got it together,” said McAdams.

While “together” is a word most would use to describe McAdams, a stable Hollywood presence over the years, it’s not one often associated with Lohan, who has had numerous troubles with drugs, the law and scandal.

