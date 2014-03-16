Quantcast
Rihanna and Drake 'officially exclusive': report | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Rihanna and Drake ‘officially exclusive’: report

By
0
comments
Posted on

Things are getting serious (again) between on-again, off-again lovebirds Rihanna and Drake.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

The pop stars are “officially exclusive,” recently going from casual hook-up buddies to boyfriend and girlfriend, TMZ.com reported.

“They’ve decided to give it a serious shot,” according to TMZ.

The 26-year-old starlet and the 27-year-old rapper have been spotted looking cozy in Europe as of late during Drake’s tour there. The two reportedly have been inseperable, with RiRi spending every night with her man since she arrived overseas.

“He’s in the best mood he’s been in a long time,” a source said.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC