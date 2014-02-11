Selena Gomez speaks out after rehab revelation | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Selena Gomez has broken her silence following last week’s revelation that she spent time in rehab in January.

Late Monday night, the 21-year-old posted a smiling photo of herself on a boat with a caption that appeared to address her two-week stay in an Arizona treatment facility.

“I’ve done everything I could to the best of my ability. Thank you for the unconditional love and cyber hugs. You inspire me,” the caption read.

On Feb. 5, a rep for Gomez confirmed that the starlet had voluntarily spent time at the Dawn of the Meadows facility in Wickenburg, Ariz., but said that it wasn’t to treat substance abuse. The center treats conditions including trauma, codependency, depression, drug and alcohol addiction and panic and anxiety disorders.

In December, the ex-girlfriend of troubled pop star Justin Bieber canceled a portion of her concert tour, saying at the time that she needed to focus on herself.

“My fans are so important to me and I would never want to disappoint them,” she said in a statement. “But it has become clear to me and those close to me that after many years of putting my work first, I need to spend some time on myself in order to be the best person I can be.”