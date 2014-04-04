Snooki pregnant with second child, will not postpone wedding: report | amNewYork

Quantcast
Snooki pregnant with second child, will not postpone wedding: report

Snooki and JWoww really do do everything together.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi told Us Weekly she’s expecting her second child with fiance Jionni LaValle in the fall.

“Jenni and I always talked about being pregnant together,” the former “Jersey Shore” star tells the magazine. “I’m so excited to go through this experience with my best friend!”

Jenny “JWoww” Farley announced in December 2013 she was expecting her first child with fiance Roger Matthews.

Polizzi and LaValle, already parents to Lorenzo, 19 months, had planned to wed near her due date, but Polizzi says she’s A-ok with being a pregnant bride.

“I can clarify that our wedding is still on, and we are madly in love with each other,” she said in the interview. “We’ve waited long enough and cannot wait.”

