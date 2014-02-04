Stars tackle post-Super Bowl party scene | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Celebs and athletes rushed the Big Apple after Sunday’s Super Bowl at nearby MetLife Stadium.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Paris Hilton were both at the Chelsea nightclub Avenue, where Swizz Beatz and DJ Jeffrey Tonnesen spun tunes.

Nearby at Marquee, several players from the champion Seattle Seahawks were celebrating, among them game MVP Malcolm Smith, Percy Harvin, Sidney Riceand Golden Tate.

Despite reports that he was denied entry to Marquee, sidelined Denver Bronco Von Miller was indeed inside the club, partying alongside some of his rival Seahawks, a source told us.

Rapper Drake was there, too, arriving at 1:30 a.m. and leaving at 3:30. At one point, he went behind the DJ booth to spin, while his pals cheered him on, a spy said.