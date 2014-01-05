Steven Seagal says he is considering run for Arizona governor seat | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Steven Seagal may be following in the footsteps of his fellow action star-turned-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 61-year-old "Under Siege" star told an Arizona ABC affiliate that he is considering a run to lead the state. Seagal, who has never held any political office, added he has "other priorities to consider." The actor currently stars in a reality show, "Steven Seagal: Lawman," in which he is a deputy sheriff for an Arizona town. Seagal said the biggest issue in Arizona is its open borders.

"Across these borders any type of terrorism can come," he said.