Steven Seagal says he is considering run for Arizona governor seat

Ivan Pereira
January 5, 2014
Steven Seagal may be following in the footsteps of his fellow action star-turned-governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 61-year-old "Under Siege" star told an Arizona ABC affiliate that he is considering a run to lead the state. Seagal, who has never held any political office, added he has "other priorities to consider." The actor currently stars in a reality show, "Steven Seagal: Lawman," in which he is a deputy sheriff for an Arizona town. Seagal said the biggest issue in Arizona is its open borders.

"Across these borders any type of terrorism can come," he said.

