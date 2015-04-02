Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris are now a couple | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Here’s hoping these two “never go out of style.”

Wednesday, Us Weekly confirmed that our favorite New York City girl, Taylor Swift, and Calvin Harris are officially dating.

Last week, the rumor mill began buzzing after the two were spotted holding hands at a Kenny Chesney concert.

Sydnie Beeman, who was at the concert, told Us Weekly, “He wrapped his arms around her and kissed her.”

O.M.G.

So how did Swift meet the popular Scottish DJ, you ask?

A source told Us Weekly that Swift and Harris first connected in March when they attended the 2015 Brit Awards.

Then, after two weeks of texting, Swift, 25, went to Las Vegas, where she watched Harris, 31, perform a set.

We can totally see them together!

It also doesn’t hurt that they’re both gorgeous and talented.