Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Hey, mambo!

The closing night event of the Tribeca Film Festival will be a very special screening of the classic Martin Scorsese film “GoodFellas,” to mark its 25th anniversary.

So what exactly does this anniversary entail? Pretty much the most epic cast reunion ever.

After the film, the cast and creators are set to reunite for a discussion led by none other than Jon Stewart.

Sounds pretty awesome, huh?

Tickets are available to the public beginning March 28, at tribecafilm.com.