Channing Tatum to produce YouTube Red’s ‘Step Up’ original series

YouTube Red has teamed up with Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum on its upcoming original series. The paid streaming service announced the acquisition of the new “Step Up” show on Thursday.

Based on the popular dance movies of the same name, “Step Up” will be produced by the film producers as well as the Tatums, who both starred in the original film. It was the movie that launched Channing Tatum’s career and where the couple met.

“Step Up” was described in the news release as a “heart-pounding, sexy, music-filled and dramatic look at dancers in a contemporary performing arts school.”

We just hope the students are taught the moves to “Pony,” whether it’s by Mr. or Mrs. Tatum. (Remember when Dewan Tatum performed the dance on “Lip Sync Battle”?)

YouTube Red subscriptions are $9.99 per month and includes original programming and ad-free videos and music. A premiere date for “Step Up” has not yet been announced.